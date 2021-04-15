Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 279 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $137.21. 183,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

