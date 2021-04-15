First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $923,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Facebook were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.04. 297,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,473,957. The firm has a market cap of $877.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.