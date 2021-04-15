Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,632 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,390,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 163,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,805. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

