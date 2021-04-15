Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Matson by 63.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 32.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Matson stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 2,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,057. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.