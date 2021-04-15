Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,520. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

