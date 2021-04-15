Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.80. 108,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,453,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,981 shares of company stock worth $11,521,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.