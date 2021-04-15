Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,478,686 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

