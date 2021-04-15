Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 159,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.