Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

COP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,401. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

