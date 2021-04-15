Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 665,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $916.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

