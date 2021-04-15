iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.06. 5,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,983. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $96.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60.

