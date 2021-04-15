Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.