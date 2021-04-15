Cypress Capital Group Has $4.76 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.29. 26,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

