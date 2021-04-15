Cypress Capital Group Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 767,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,386,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

