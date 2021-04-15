Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.65. 198,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.