Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,935 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

