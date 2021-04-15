Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 15,886 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.84. 13,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.05 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

