Omni Trading Up 213.6% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $15.42 or 0.00024609 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $8.68 million and $990,276.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 213.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00443485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,193 coins and its circulating supply is 562,877 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

