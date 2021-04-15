First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,837. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

