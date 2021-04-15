Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,330. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $563.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

