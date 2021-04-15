Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
WFC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 860,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $42.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
