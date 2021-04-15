Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

