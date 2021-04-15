Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $180.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.