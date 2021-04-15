Cypress Capital Group Sells 994 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $186.14. 76,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

