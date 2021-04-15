Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 122,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,950,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
