Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 122,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,950,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qudian by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

