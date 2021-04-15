Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $20.80. 2,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $756.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.