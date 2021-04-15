Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.93

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.