Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Golden Agri-Resources stock remained flat at $$15.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

