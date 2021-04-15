Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGHI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. 431,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

