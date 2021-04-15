Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Global Partners has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

