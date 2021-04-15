Insider Buying: Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Buys 1,264 Shares of Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28).

Shares of Devro stock remained flat at $GBX 195 ($2.55) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 299,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,325. The company has a market capitalization of £325.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Devro plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.39 ($2.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

