Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 1,680,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,117,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

