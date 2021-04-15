6,714 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

