Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 73,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,188,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

