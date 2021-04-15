Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 489,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,302 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

