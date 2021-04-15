ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 892.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,270. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46.

