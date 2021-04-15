Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.34. 355,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $95.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

