Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 793,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,045,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

