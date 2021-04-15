Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. 1,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

