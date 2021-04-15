International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $141.98. 11,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,424. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

