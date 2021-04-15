Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $221.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

