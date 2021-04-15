Fruth Investment Management Has $6.78 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $95,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

