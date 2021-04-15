Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

