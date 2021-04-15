Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,234. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

