JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,345 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5,173.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,546.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,665.40 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.90 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,523.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,549.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

