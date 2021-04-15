Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,856 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.38. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. The company has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.