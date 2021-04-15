J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.81. 9,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $173.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

