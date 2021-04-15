iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

IHRT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 14,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,639. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

