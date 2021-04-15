Pivot Token Market Capitalization Hits $4.88 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

