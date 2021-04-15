CargoX Market Capitalization Reaches $44.77 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $44.77 million and $239,080.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

